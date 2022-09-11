Skip to content

Valley Huskers Win an Island Shootout – 62-41 Over VI Raiders

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Valley Huskers Win an Island Shootout – 62-41 Over VI Raiders

Nanaimo – It almost came to last man running..wins.

Almost.

When the dust settled at Nanaimo District Secondary School, the Valley Huskers defeated the Vancouver Island Raiders 62-41.

The Huskers are now tied for second place in the BCFC at 5-2 and share the sport with the Westshore Rebels.

The Raiders drop to 1-6 and are all but out of the playoffs.

Next up for the Huskers is a trip inland to the Apple Bowl and a September 17 date with the Okanagan Sun who are 6-0 and lead the BCFC.

BCFC once again had issues with the pay per view video feed, but that was up in Prince George and did not effect this game.

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts