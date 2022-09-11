Valley Huskers Win an Island Shootout – 62-41 Over VI Raiders

Nanaimo – It almost came to last man running..wins.

Almost.

When the dust settled at Nanaimo District Secondary School, the Valley Huskers defeated the Vancouver Island Raiders 62-41.

The Huskers are now tied for second place in the BCFC at 5-2 and share the sport with the Westshore Rebels.

The Raiders drop to 1-6 and are all but out of the playoffs.

Next up for the Huskers is a trip inland to the Apple Bowl and a September 17 date with the Okanagan Sun who are 6-0 and lead the BCFC.

BCFC once again had issues with the pay per view video feed, but that was up in Prince George and did not effect this game.