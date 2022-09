Chilliwack – Thinking about ringette? Come play with Chilliwack Ringette Association.

Chilliwack Ringette Association invite kids 5-11 years old (2017-2011) to come play.

Pre-register with this link: https://forms.gle/qAAoZTCcTVeRtX8P7

Bring whatever equipment you have already (e.g., skates, helmet, gloves) and they’ll have the rest.

Come 15-30 mins before the start time to get ready.

New CRA players are welcome to join! Returning CRA players, bring your friends!