Wildfire Off Highway 1 Near Hope – Smoke Drifting into Chilliwack

Hope – A wildfire off a mountain side near Hope is sending smoke into the eastern Fraser Valley.

Katie Frecon told FVN that the fire is off Highway 1 across the highway from the “Flying J” and near the Lismore Trailer Park.

BC Wildfire Service calls this fire human caused and less than a hectare yet it is growing due to dry conditions. Their location call is Flood Falls Trail.

Choppers are over head dropping water on the blaze.

There are social media reports that this may have started in a squatters camp. That has not been confirmed.

More to come.