RCMP Searching for Missing 19 Year Old Ashton Allan – Missing Since Motley Crue BC Place Concert

Chilliwack – Chilliwack: RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 19 year old, Ashton Allan. Allan has not been heard from since September 3, 2022 when he attended the Motley Crue concert.

Description of Ashton Allan:

Indigenous male

19 years

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

119 lbs (54 kg)

Brown/red hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of a rose on his right cheek, an angel on left cheek and the words sleep tight under his eyes

As investigators continue to search for Mr. Allan, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Ashton’s wellbeing, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashton Allan to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).