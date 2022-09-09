Long Time Chilliwack Environmentalist and Human Rights Advocate Ian Carmichael to Run for Chilliwack Mayor in October 15 Vote

Chilliwack – Long time Chilliwack resident, Environmentalist, Human Rights Advocate and two-time council candidate Ian Carmichael will run for Chilliwack Mayor in the October 15 vote.

From his media release:



A gregarious individual, with a boisterous laugh, he is quick with a quip, yet all business when it comes to issues of the community.

A long background in natural resource management and transportation has provided him a wide array of experience and an eclectic skill set. He has worked in the forest industry, aviation, rail transport and natural gas sectors as a supervisor and manager. His career has entailed all aspects of financial budgeting, cost analysis and accounting. Working with all levels of local and senior governments, Carmichael has provided input on issues as varied as, policy direction, to regulatory compliance.

“I have been very fortunate in my career to have had a wide range of experience. I have held responsible positions that required skills in collaborative consultation, negotiation and land use management. I know the importance of due diligence and thoughtful planning. Far too often, the devil really is in the details. Questioning, and looking at the bigger picture, to insure results are attained without unintended consequences, are strengths I bring to the table.”

As a 20 – plus – year member and current board member of the Dogwood Monarch Lions Club of Chilliwack, Carmichael is actively involved in community services that include volunteer work with minor sports, community development. Carmichael has most recently concentrated on his 30 years of study on implementing climate change mitigation strategies and community food security.

“It was while I worked with the ‘Valley Choices Committee’ that I was first introduced to the complexities of Civic land use planning, transportation and service provision, from a regional perspective. That experience made me look at issues from a much broader and balanced approach. Having the luxury of hindsight, I’m impressed with how accurate the projected assumptions of that experience 30 years ago have actually become reality.”

Asked why he’s running for mayor, Carmichael had this response:

“I’ve been encouraged for years by friends and family alike, to pursue a more active role in this community that we all love and I’m humbled by the confidence they’ve shown in me. I have been a student of public policy and governance issues for decades and believe strongly in the democratic process.

An example of that dedication to democracy, was a project I spearheaded during the 2019 federal election with the help of like-minded community members and groups, to provide no-cost transportation to and from polling stations, for marginalized community members.

Voting counts. And we all know that democracy is best served when there is a contest of ideas.

We are on the cusp of, if not the actual, generational change of leadership at our City government. One of my goals as mayor will be to prepare for the next generation of committed, capable and talented leaders to come. Our city is at a cross roads. I believe my combination of management experience; knowledge of the local conditions and vision of the future will ensure our community will continue to prosper for years to come.

Looking back at my Press Release from the 2008 Civic election I came across this quote from Field of Dreams Author W.P. Kinsella, a former Chilliwack resident: ‘Build it and they will come.’ However, Chilliwack, in my view, doesn’t have that luxury, for unlike the ‘Field of Dreams’, even if we don’t build it, they are still going to come.’ I think the last few years have proven that and now we face the challenges of being one of the fastest growing communities in the Province.

Our challenge as a community is multi faceted. Working within our urban containment zones, we must ensure that we maintain our agricultural land base, while providing a range of housing options and community spaces for those that are here, have recently arrived and those who will continue to come. A competitive environment attractive to employers is essential to the creation of lasting, family-sustaining incomes and a vital component to our continued success.

As a glass half full kinda guy, I’m encouraged by the changing face of our downtown. This in turn, is providing the economic foundation which is seeing the prospects of vibrant small business, independent retailers and service providers begin to flourish as we recover from the effects of the pandemic. The long-awaited momentum shift from an area in decline to one of renewed vitality is beginning to show. The recent mural and pride festivals attracted thousands to the Central Village, not just from Chilliwack, but from around the Province and the Pacific Northwest. As mayor I will continue to promote the community efforts that embody the spirit of “We Are Better Together.”

We know that if we don’t ask for Better, we aren’t likely to get it.

We also know that Better, comes with effort. So as we face the challenges of today and the future, I hope you will join me, other community members and candidates as we….

“Work For Better”

With Carmichael’s announcement, there are two (so far) contestants for Mayor. The other being Incumbent Ken Popove.