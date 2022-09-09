AbbyPD Arrest Prolific Offender After He Crashed into Occupied Residence – One Person Covered in Glass



Abbotsford – Early Friday morning (September 9th @ 4:23 AM), Abbotsford Police Officers located a vehicle towing a stolen trailer along Highway 11 & Hallert Road. The trailer had been stolen minutes earlier from the Mission area and was loaded with ATV’s and a dirt bike.

Patrol officers began to follow the vehicle from a distance using unmarked police vehicles. As the driver made his way through the streets of Abbotsford, additional officers were in the process of setting up a spike belt along Clearbrook Road in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The driver saw this and attempted to avoid the spike belt by making a sudden right turn. During this attempt, the driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a residence at Clearbrook Road & Charlotte Ave intersection. Although shaken, during the collision through a bedroom window, a family member was covered in glass, but luckily was not injured.

39-year-old John Szanto was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft Over $5,000, and Breach of Release Order had been approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

AbbyPD file 2022-37442