5:45PM FRIDAY UPDATE – Wildfire Off Highway 1 Near Hope – Evacuation Alert for Electoral Area B / Laidlaw

Hope – A wildfire off a mountain side near Hope is sending smoke into the eastern Fraser Valley.

The blaze started early Friday morning September 9.

Katie Frecon told FVN that the fire is off Highway 1 across the highway from the “Flying J” and near the Lismore Trailer Park.

BC Wildfire Service calls this fire, human caused and 500 hectares in size. It is considered a “fire of note and out of control”. Their location call is Flood Falls Trail/Silver Creek. There are currently 45 fire fighters and 5 helicopters battling the flames.

No structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time.

Choppers are over head dropping water on the blaze.

There are social media reports that this may have started in a squatters camp. That has not been confirmed.

FVRD Regional Airpark (CYHE) near Hope is now closed to recreational flights. BC Wildfire Service is using the Airpark for their operations.

5:45PM Friday – An Evacuation Alert for FVRD Electoral Area B Laidlaw was posted:

