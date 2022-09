Vancouver (Radio West) – The Numeris PPM 12+ ratings for May 30 – August 28, 2022 have been released for Vancouver. News/ Talk CKNW AM 980 continues to lead with a 12.5 share. Country CJJR-FM 93.7 is second with 11.0. CBC Radio One CBU-FM 88.1/ AM 690 is third with 9.8.

The flip for KiSS radio to Sonic was not as big as many thought it could have been.