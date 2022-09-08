UPDATE – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department Appreciation Event – September 8 (VIDEO)

Harrison Hot Springs (Village of Harrison Hot Springs) – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department Appreciation Event is Thursday September 8 from 4-8PM.

This outdoor event was at 495 Hot Springs Rd, Harrison Hot Springs, just before the Miami River Bridge going into the Village.

Facebook information and map are here.

The fun with live music, entertainment and activities included:

– Bouncy Castles

– Face Painting

– Food Trucks

– Interactive Fire Engine Display

– Bike Safety course (RCMP)

– Recycling information station (GFL)

Performances included:

4:30 Cambree Lovesy

5:15 Triumph Acrobatic Arts

6:00 Jason Lane Band

7:00 Todd Richard & TR Band

2022 Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department Appreciation Event/Cambree Lovesy/A Sasquatch/FVN

2022 Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department Appreciation Event