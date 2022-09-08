Local Reaction – Queen Elizabeth II Passes at Age 96

London – BBC – Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry.

Chilliwack Business man and Royal Historian Bradley Gionet:

Sitting here on my lunch break and sipping a cup of tea (from my Grandmothers teacups obviously), I am thinking of the grief my family faced 4 months ago upon my Granny’s passing.

Today, as a Commonwealth, and a world, we all share a similar grief.

While few of us were so lucky to have met Her Majesty, for many, we felt she was a part of our homes and our families.

69 years as Queen, and 96 years as the most public figure in the entire world, we felt we knew her.

While the age of 96 comes to so few people, and each extra year feels like an added blessing, the news from London today somehow still feels like a shock.

Her Majesty has been the one consistent thing to unite so many people and countries for so many decades. No matter what has happened in the world from wars and famine, political and economic issues, and most recently Covid, The Queen has always been there. She lead us through dark times with grace and with dignity.

When I think of London, the United Kingdom and even the Commonwealth at large, I can’t help but think of the cultural shift that will happen effective immediately now that Her Majesty is no longer with us. So much of our culture and traditions are deeply routed in the history of the Royal Family. Whether that will remain is yet to be unknown.

We have much to be grateful for.

At 21, when then Princess Elizabeth promised to give her whole life to our service, that was a vow she took seriously. One of the most solid commitments in history that I can think of. One she never wavered on.

Her dedication to the world and her family will never be forgotten.

On this somber day of Sept 8, 2022, My heart is with us all who lost our Royal Grandmother, and to the Windsor’s who lost their Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.

And today, upon the changing of the guard, I say “God Save the King”.

Premier John Horgan issued the following statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada and head of the Commonwealth:

“British Columbians are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people, and her steadfast commitment to her duties as the sovereign and head of the Commonwealth.

“The Queen held a special place in her heart for British Columbia. We were honoured to host the Queen seven times, six as reigning monarch. With each visit, the Queen brought British Columbians together in common purpose.

“In the 1970s, the Queen joined us as we celebrated B.C.’s 100th anniversary. In the 1980s, the Queen officially granted the Province its Coat of Arms, an important symbol of our independence and sovereignty. In the 1990s, the Queen honoured us by opening the Commonwealth Games. And in the 2000s, during her Golden Jubilee Year, the Queen dropped the puck at a Vancouver Canucks game, to the delight of hockey fans.

“At every opportunity, Queen Elizabeth II made time for people, especially children. For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen as she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime.

“The Queen’s legacy will live on in the many organizations and charities she supported. Among them was the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, created to protect and conserve forests throughout the Commonwealth. In 2016, the Queen designated B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest as part of the canopy during the royal tour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Our thoughts are with all members of The Royal Family.

“On behalf of the Province, I offer my deepest condolences.

“God save the King.”

Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, has released the following statement about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada​:

“It is with great sadness that I relay the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada. The long and steadfast reign of Her Majesty The Queen endured for seven decades. Her presence touched entire generations of Canadian families, who watched her grow from the teenage Princess who trained as a mechanic with the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War, to the young Queen who charmed crowds on her many tours throughout the country, to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother many times over.

“The impact of the reign of Her Majesty cannot be understated; the passing of this Queen represents the end of an era defined by its longevity and her ceaseless service. On behalf of all British Columbians, I extend my great sympathies to The Royal Family and to all members of the Commonwealth for the loss of our most beloved Queen.”

Her Honour’s complete statement: https://ltgov.bc.ca/blog/vice-regal/in-memoriam-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii/

Chilliwack Councilor and Executive Director for Chilliwack Hospice Society – Sue Knott

I will miss your style, your grace and your courage. Rest In Peace your Majesty. Such a sad day!

Mission Mayor Paul Horn

“I hope we’ll take a moment to think about what her reign leaves us with. For me, duty to the community is just one of these. Queen Elizabeth can be said to be our post-colonial Queen and she needed to approach her reign from a perspective of making our communities more inclusive and better places, moving beyond the old legacy of the Royal tradition to one where democratic principles took precedence. Not only did she inspire so many of us to give to our community, but to treat one and other with dignity. I offer my condolences during this time.”

Former Chilliwack Mayor and MLA John Les

Queen Elizabeth has passed away. A very sad moment in history. May she Rest In Peace. There’ll not be another like her.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

I am profoundly saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. For over 70 years, Her Majesty served the Commonwealth and Canada with grace, dignity and strength.

I remember being filled with emotion and having trouble getting through the words the first time I signed the roll as a Member of Parliament, and swore the oath, promising to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

It was truly an honour to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty. She was always honourable and faithful to Canada. This is truly a sad day. There will never be another like her.

May She Rest In Peace.

God Save the King.

At Noon, @983StarFM played the Beatles, In My Life .. nice touch ! — FraserValleyNews (@FraserVN) September 8, 2022