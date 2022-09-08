Libertarian Alex Joehl – Former Langley Township Mayoral and School Trustee Candidate – Taking a Shot at Council in 2022 Election

Langley Township – No stranger to politics and running for public office, Alex Joehl has announced he is running to be on Council for the Township of Langley in 2022.

Joehl, a mayoral candidate in 2018, said in his media statement that did not make the decision lightly:

“There are a lot of engaged, quality candidates already announced, for both Mayor and Councillor, but I still feel that I’d be an integral member of the Township’s council, bringing a unique perspective,” said Joehl.

He most recently ran in 2021 for in a by-election for School Trustee. He’s also been a candidate for the B.C. Libertarian Party in Langley-East (2017 & 2020) and the Libertarian Party of Canada in Surrey (2008 & 2010) and Langley-Aldergrove (2019).

“Over the past four years the outgoing council has made many promises with no real plan how to pay for them,” said Joehl. “It’s time we focused on the core role of a municipal government: creating effective roads, providing quality drinking water, and ensuring communities are safe.”

Joehl will be releasing his platform throughout September, but count on him to advocate for:

– Removing any and all remaining Covid-19 policies, mandates, and bylaws

– Adoption of a Ward System for electing localized council representatives

– Ditching the RCMP for a local police force, tailor-made for our unique needs

– Simplification of zoning and the building application process

– Establishing a proper grid-style road system, transit service, and plan for schools in Brookswood, BEFORE it’s developed

– Proposing the selling of naming rights to parks & overpasses to raise operational funds

– Overhaul of water delivery – Walnut Grove and Murrayville in particular, but across the map

– Fostering the creation of a municipal healthcare centre to take pressure off our hospital

– Bringing farming into the 21st Century – Make the ALR work for all people

– Approving more Cannabis retail outlets

– Pushing back against excessive and damaging actions to battle Climate Change

Joehl lives in Murrayville with his wife Vanessa and son Allister.

He’s the Meat Department Manager at a Langley grocery store.

Joehl has held board of directors roles for Valley Ball Hockey Association, James Hill & H.D. Stafford school PACs, and is the Deputy Leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party. Voluntarism is the core of Joehl’s worldview so he has spent time helping at the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope and coaching youth sports.

For more information, contact details below:

Alex Joehl

778-862-4605

alex.joehl@libertarian.bc.ca