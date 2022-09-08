Harrison’s Leo Facio to Run for Re-Election October 15 — This Time, For Councilor

Harrison – After three terms as Mayor of the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, Mayor Leo Facio will run in 2022.

He filed his nomination papers before the September 9 deadline.

Surprise!

Not for Mayor!

Facio told FVN that he wants to dial it back a notch and run for Councilor.

That (as of posting) leaves John Allen, Ed Wood and Samantha Piper in the running for the Mayor’s Chair.

There is little time to ponder #elxn2022 as all Mayor’s and Councilors will be in Whistler next week, for the annual UBCM Conference.

UBCM is the Union of BC Municipalities.

BC’s Municipal Elections are October 15.

More to come.