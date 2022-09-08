Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Presents Mayoral All Candidates Meeting – Wednesday, September 28th – Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce presents the Mayoral All Candidates Meeting on Wednesday, September 28.

This will be 7-9PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Candidates answer questions on business issues, as well as written questions received from the audience. This event sponsored by the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association @fvicba and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board @FVREB.

More information on the Abbotsford Chamber’s Website is here.

Location:

Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

32315 South Fraser Way

Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7

View a Map

Date/Time Information:

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

6:30 pm Doors open

6:50 pm Candidates in the lobby for a meet & greet

7:00 pm Meeting begins

9:00 pm Meeting adjourns

Contact Information:

Lais Gomes, Office Manager

Send an Email

Fees/Admission:

Registration not required.