Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Presents Mayoral All Candidates Meeting – Wednesday, September 28th – Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce presents the Mayoral All Candidates Meeting on Wednesday, September 28.
This will be 7-9PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.
Candidates answer questions on business issues, as well as written questions received from the audience. This event sponsored by the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association @fvicba and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board @FVREB.
More information on the Abbotsford Chamber’s Website is here.
Location:
Matsqui Centennial Auditorium
32315 South Fraser Way
Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7
Date/Time Information:
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
6:30 pm Doors open
6:50 pm Candidates in the lobby for a meet & greet
7:00 pm Meeting begins
9:00 pm Meeting adjourns
Contact Information:
Lais Gomes, Office Manager
Fees/Admission:
Registration not required.