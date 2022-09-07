Sardis Neighborhood Market Saturday September 10 – Over 35 Vendors Expected

Sardis – The Sardis Neighborhood Market on Saturday September 10 will promise to be a busy affair as fall is in the air.

The organizers, Coast Valley Markets told FVN that they over 35 vendors which also include some community groups such as Teri Westerby with United Way, Hi Neighbor Sardis, Mechanics of Music as they offer ukulele lessons and its a fun booth they have, Kyle Graves head coach from UFV Men’s basketball with his club program for kids with a basketball hoop, plus others.

Food trucks include Ma Baker, Heavenly Lemonade, Transylvanian Chimney Cakes being made the old way on a spit, plus veggies, fruit, baking and artisans.

There is will be draws during the day.

Another community event includes the petition for a Dialysis Unit in Chilliwack.

Sardis Market is on the grounds of Carmen United Church on Vedder, across from Sto:lo HQ and Metis House.