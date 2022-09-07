Jag Gill Vying for Second Term as Mission City Councilor – Platform of Being Accessible, Accountable, Transparent and Teachable

Mission – Jag Gill was first elected to Mission Council in 2018 and now asking voters for a second term in the October 15 election.

Gill’s Facebook release:

Jag Gill/Facebook/2022

Serving as Councillor of our community has truly been the honour of my life.

I love Mission! It has shaped who I am. When my parents chose to leave their home in India, in order to start a better life, they chose Mission. They chose a life that would have better options for their children. I was born in Mission, brought up here, built a business here, got married here, and hope to raise my kids here.

When I decided to run for council four years ago. I ran with the platform of being accessible, accountable, and transparent. I didn’t pretend to know everything and promised to learn. I believe I have delivered on that mandate.

I asked to become one of the six council members, who would help develop the future of Mission. This time around, I want to build on my original mandate of accessibility, accountability, and transparency, and I want to take on a leading role, hold all council members accountable for their decisions.

These past four years have been the best years of my life. To serve the community that I love is truly a blessing. Not every day was a fun day, but every day was a good day. There were challenges, a global pandemic, red tape, short-sighted planning, not understanding staff capacity, and block voting where politics and feelings interfered in what was best for Mission. Through everything, my enthusiasm for the job never diminished.

We did a lot of good these past four years. The Boswyk centre for senior’s, the pump track for the youth, controlled crosswalks, 14th Avenue sidewalks, the twinning of the sewer crossing, the Habitat for Housing project, and so much more, but the job is not done.

I want to focus on ensuring City Hall is running is efficient, and that the taxpayers get the value for their tax dollars. Creating a complete community, more affordable housing, liveable wage jobs, arts and culture, prioritize providing more amenities, one water park isn’t enough. Strategically lobby both our Provincial and Federal governments for our fair share of funding in the form of hospital upgrades, schools, bypass, and FOUNDRY.

I have never turned down a meeting, nor have I run from justifying a decision. Every vote I make comes with hours of research and Mission’s long-term future in mind. No ego, no personal feelings, no political pressure, just Mission on my mind. MISSION is my priority.

The small town feel is the fabric of our community and it is important to me that we don’t lose that. Four years ago, Mission took a chance on a kid who couldn’t grow a beard and I hope I made you proud. Now I ask that you allow me to continue living my dream and serving you, the residents of Mission, who are that fabric.

www.JagGill.ca

604-832-9488

jag_gill@hotmail.ca