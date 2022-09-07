elxn2022 – Surrey Connect Announces Full Slate for October 15 Vote

Surrey – Surrey Connect Leader and Mayoral Candidate Brenda Locke announces Harry Bains is running for Council on the Surrey Connect slate.

“Harry Bains brings real estate and corporate law experience to our team and wants to improve the permitting process to address affordability,” says Locke.

“We are excited to have him join our slate of candidates, all with impressive backgrounds, diversity and commitment to serve the people of Surrey.”

“Our city needs smart planning and zoning, better health care services, and inclusivity at city hall,” said Bains”

Harry Bains joins Brenda Locke, Ramona Kaptyn, Sebastian Sajda, Rochelle Prasad, Pardeep Kooner, Wil Kwok, Rob Stutt and Gordon Hepner on the

Surrey Connect slate.

Surrey Connect was launched in 2018 by Brenda Locke and other concerned Surrey citizens. The slate’s priorities include ethics at city hall, public safety,

and livability for all residents.