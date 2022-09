Chilliwack (Amber Mckay)- Friday Night Lights for real as the 2022 football schedule for GW Graham starts this weekend.

Week 1 Schedule September 8 and 9

Junior Varsity AWAY @ Van College 1 PM

Senior Varsity HOME vs Carson Graham 7PM Exhibition Stadium

Can’t make it to the game? Home Games will be streamed . Stay tuned on game day for the link.

Follow the Grizzlies on Social Media for Halftime & Final Score Updates @gwgfootball