Michie Vidal Will Seek Second Term on Harrison Hot Springs Council

Harrison – Michie Vidal will seek a Second Term on Harrison Hot Springs Council.

Vidal’s first term was punctuated with a number of issues to deal with including the OCP – Official Community Plan, transportation/emergency safety issues in and out of the resort and the 2018 concern over gravel trucks in and out of an ALR lot which was in Kent but effected Harrison traffic on Highway 9.

The November 2021 atmospheric river event played havoc with Rockwell Drive and Sasquatch Provincial Park access.

From Vidal’s media release:

It has been a privilege to serve my Community over the last four years in a leadership role, helping to guide our vibrant Village towards the future.

As a rapidly growing community within the Fraser Valley, a Council team must continue to balance the needs of our resident, business and visitor communities. This will be fundamental to our continued success and prosperity.

As we move forward, I will continue to work hard on important issues including:

Continue to explore attainable housing opportunities as housing needs are evolving.

Continue to advocate with the Province of BC for a second evacuation route after submission of a recommended roadway by Council and District of Kent.

Continue to support recommendations in our Active Transportation Plan, Lagoon Master Plan and our Urban Forest Master Plan once adopted by Council.

Continue to enhance sustainability, environmental protection and climate change strategies.

Continue to encourage Harrison as a year round visitor destination in close cooperation with Tourism Harrison and our Chamber of Commerce.

Continue to work with our Sts’ailes friends towards mutual reconciliation goals.

Being part of the leadership team, my goal is to continue to help enhance our community where residents, business and visitors are provided with the amenities, infrastructure and programs to ensure a vibrant and thriving Village. There is more work ahead of us and I’m excited to get started!