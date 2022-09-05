Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department Appreciation Event – Thursday September 8

Harrison Hot Springs (Village of Harrison Hot Springs) – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department Appreciation Event is Thursday September 8 from 4-8PM.

This outdoor event is at 495 Hot Springs Rd, Harrison Hot Springs, just before the Miami River Bridge going into the Village.

Facebook information and map are here.

Join in the fun with live music, entertainment and activities including:

– Bouncy Castles

– Face Painting

– Food Trucks

– Interactive Fire Engine Display

– Bike Safety course (RCMP)

– Recycling information station (GFL)

Performances include:

4:30 Cambree Lovesy

5:15 Triumph Acrobatic Arts

6:00 Jason Lane Band

7:00 Todd Richard & TR Band

Please bring your own chair.

Bike racks will be available