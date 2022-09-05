Chilliwack Council Looking At Recommendations to Improve Boating and Public Safety on Vedder River

Chilliwack – The controversy over 4×4 damage and other environmental issues that threaten salmon stocks in local rivers continues.

Videos if the damage along the Chilliwack River have been shared more than once.

DFO and other jurisdictions have restricted access to Gill Bar.

Now, there is another issue.

After the Labour Day break, Chilliwack City Council on Tuesday September 6 will look at a recommendation to look at boat and public safety on the Vedder River.

The details of the Council Agenda recommendation can be found here – That Council direct Staff to work with Transport Canada, Office of Boating Safety and Department of Oceans and Fisheries, to develop and implement solutions to improve boat and public safety along the Vedder River, including a public education campaign to run through the 2023 boating season.

2022 Chilliwack Council Vedder River Public Safety Agenda – Sept 6