Parking at Cultus Lake During Labour Day Long Weekend – Park Legally Or Be Towed

Cultus Lake – Fraser Valley Regional District has put out the blunt warning.

Visiting Cultus Lake on Labour Day long weekend?

Be advised that cars parked illegally along the lakeside on Columbia Valley Highway may be towed Sept 3-5.

Learn where to find designated parking at Cultus Lake here: http://ow.ly/JMYB50KuT5m

Paid parking is in effect year-round in all Cultus Lake Park public parking areas:

Lot A: West Side

Lot B: Main Beach

Lot C: located at the Marina

Lot D: located behind the Waterpark

Oak Street Park

Plaza Day Use Parking

Oversized parking is available at Lot B