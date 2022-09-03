Bigger Than He – Aaron Pete in the Running for Chief of Chawathil First Nation

Sardis – He is a Sadris Secondary and UBC Law Grad. He hosts the popular “Bigger Than Me” podcast and now, 26 year old Arron Pete the entrepreneur, wants to be Chief of Chawathil First Nation. He also has his name up for council. Pete is covering all bases.

Both chillTV and FVN have reached out for a televised interview.

Pete held a meet and greet on September 1 to be face to face with those who could and would vote for him.

From Facebook:

“I’m running for Chief because I want my community to become a leader!

Chief Rhoda Peters nominated me for Chief of Chawathil First Nation.

I would like us to set an example for other First Nation communities. I believe our people have incredible potential, and we just have to open the doors for them to share their talents.

I believe there are key steps we can take to build community relationships. We need to build out a website, to tell external stakeholders who we are and what our goals are. I believe we need to sit down with partners to see how we can collaborate and create employment opportunities for our members.

As my friend Chetlametleqw Norm Florence says, we need to begin to hand out pay cheques not social assistance cheques. We need to build capacity of our members, to ensure they flourish.

I am confident my experiences at the University of the Fraser Valley, Peter A. Allard School of Law and work as a Native Courtworker will allow me to bring something different to my community. I believe I have learned a lot about listening and communicating through the Bigger Than Me Podcast. I’ve made amazing connections with other Indigenous leaders throughout BC.

I know I will have a lot to learn, and I look forward to that opportunity. Please send this Chawathil First Nation members!”

The election for Chief is September 13 in the Chawathil First Nation band house. Band members can vote onsite at the band house or online at www.onefeather.ca.