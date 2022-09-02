Skip to content

Parking at Cultus Lake During Labour Day Long Weekend – Park Legally Or Be Towed

Cultus Lake – Fraser Valley Regional District has put out the blunt warning.

Visiting Cultus Lake on Labour Day long weekend?

Be advised that cars parked illegally along the lakeside on Columbia Valley Highway may be towed Sept 3-5.

Learn where to find designated parking at Cultus Lake here: http://ow.ly/JMYB50KuT5m

Paid parking is in effect year-round in all Cultus Lake Park public parking areas:

  • Lot A: West Side
  • Lot B:  Main Beach 
  • Lot C:  located at the Marina
  • Lot D: located behind the Waterpark
  • Oak Street Park
  • Plaza Day Use Parking
  • Oversized parking is available at Lot B
2022 Cultus Lake Labour Day Parking/FVRD

