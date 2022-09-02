Chilliwack Fire – Garage Fire on Landing Drive Under Investigation

Chilliwack – On Friday morning September 2 @7:15AM, Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located on Landing Drive.

25 Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2 & 4. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke showing from an attached garage of a two-story residential structure. Fire crews secured a water supply and quickly extinguished the fire.

The occupant was home at the time of the fire, safely evacuated and called 911.

There was major fire damage to vehicle within the garage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Dept.