Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Seniors Appreciation BBQ – Saturday September 3- Noon at Central Community Park

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Seniors Appreciation BBQ is Saturday September 3, Noon at Central Community Park.

This is a free event.

Information is below:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

