Katherine Cry, Rookie Candidate for Abbotsford School District – October 15 Election – Addressing the Need for Increased Learning Support and Mental Health

Abbotsford – Katherine Cry is a rookie candidate for the Abbotsford School District October 15 Municipal Election.

In a soft launch on social media:

Why I am running for Trustee;

The experiences our children have in our school system are fundamental in creating confident, thriving members of our community. It is important that they are appropriately supported and encouraged by their families, teachers, administration, and a school board that continues to use its financial resources to the utmost benefit for our children.

It’s quite the event when we send our children to kindergarten for the first time, and they’re taken away into their classrooms and we, as the ones who love them most, hope the school will encourage our kids as much as we do.

For me, every single one of these children matter and every choice that I make is with their best interest in mind. It is not my right to decide how our children will be raised, however it would be my privilege to help support and encourage all of our children’s parents and caretakers.

I hope to expand on the progress our current school board has made by actively working on addressing the need for increased learning support regarding the wide variety of learning styles that are present in schools, also the mental health struggles our children face, so that none of our children become marginalized. Additionally, I want to work at resolving our school capacity challenges and the need for renovations and replacements of some of our existing structures.

I am committed to ensuring that our children have their best chance to succeed in our school district. I look forward to the opportunity to serve our parents and our community, so please vote for me, Katherine Cyr, on October 15th 2022 for Abbotsford School Board Trustee.