Grass Fire Slowing Highway 1 Traffic Between Prest and Annis Road

Chilliwack – On Thursday morning, a grass fire had slowed Highway 1 traffic between Prest and Annis Road. By Noon the fire was extinguished.
The cause has not been determined.
Chilliwack – On Thursday morning, a grass fire had slowed Highway 1 traffic between Prest and Annis Road. By Noon the fire was extinguished.
The cause has not been determined.
Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society presents the Harrison Country Craft Market at Harrison Memorial Hall on September 3 and 4 (Saturday and Sunday). No
Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Seniors Appreciation BBQ is Saturday September 3, Noon at Central Community Park. This is a free event. Information is
Victoria – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have released the following joint statement on the approval of
Chilliwack – On Thursday morning, a grass fire had slowed Highway 1 traffic between Prest and Annis Road. By Noon the fire was extinguished. The