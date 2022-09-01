Skip to content

Grass Fire Slowing Highway 1 Traffic Between Prest and Annis Road

Chilliwack – On Thursday morning, a grass fire had slowed Highway 1 traffic between Prest and Annis Road. By Noon the fire was extinguished.

The cause has not been determined.

Fraser Valley Road Report/Vicki Graves

