Chilliwack – The next Chilliwack City-Wide Garage Sale is Saturday, September 23.

Registration is now open.

You can register your sale to be included in print and online listings at http://chilliwack.com/garagesale.

Register by Sunday, September 11th to ensure your sale is included in the newspaper listing. Late entries will be accepted for the online listing only.

The City-Wide Garage Sale is a unique opportunity for residents to promote the reuse of materials. There are two City-Wide Garage Sales held each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The City provides free advertising for garage sale participants through this website, social media and the local newspaper.