Abbotsford – AbbyPD went to the scene in the 1900 block of McCallum Road for a reported stabbing.

This happened around 7PM Thursday evening. FVN has learned that this is the Balsam Apartments at 1968 McCallum Road at Marshall.

There is a large police presence in the area.

The victim has been transported to hospital in serious condition.

A suspect is in police custody.

The scene is secure.

More info as it becomes available.