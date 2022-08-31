Third Annual Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Grand Gala November 18 at Harrison Hot Springs Hotel

Harrison – Get your party dresses and dancing shoes on we are going LIVE! The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation third annual Fraser Valley Grand Gala presented by Snowcrest Foods Ltd on November 18, 2022 at Harrison Hot Springs Hotel.

This Casino Royale themed event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials and community leaders, from across the eastern Fraser Valley, for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the hospitals and health care in the region.

“We are delighted to come together for a truly grand affair” said Liz Harris, Executive Director of The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. “As a Foundation, we are committed to the improvement of health care in all our communities in the eastern Fraser Valley. This is dependent on fundraising and what better way to do it than attending the Grand Gala evening supporting our local hospitals, “

The Grand Gala will present a highly coveted selection of items for both live and silent auctions, an exquisite dinner and fun casino games.

“The committee has been hard at work for the past 2 years to make the Fraser Valley Grand Gala a night to remember” remarked Harris.

Tickets are $150 per person and available online at www.fvhcf.ca/gala. For information, tickets or sponsorship please call the office at 1-877-661-0314

If you are able to donate an item towards our auction contact Leslie at leslie.gmur@fraserhealth.ca

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.