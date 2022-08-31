Summer Construction on Yarrow Central Road at Stewart Creek Culvert/FULL CLOSURE AUGUST 31 to SEPTEMBER 1

Yarrow/Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is replacing the Stewart Creek culvert crossing near 42751 Yarrow Central Road from August 2 – September 30, 2022. Members of the traveling public are advised use an alternate route if possible, or to expect delays on Yarrow Central Road due to single lane alternating traffic.

The work will include fish and amphibian salvage, removal of the existing twinned corrugated steel culverts, and the installation of a large concrete box culvert (3m by 1.5m). Retaining walls, concrete barriers, handrails, along with full road restoration will also take place.

NOTE: Yarrow Central Road from Wilson Road east to the railway crossing will be fully closed for one hour, August 31st from 6:30 am – 7:30 am and fully closed again overnight on September 1st from 9 pm to 7 am. Please use an alternate route during this time.

The work, which will be supervised by an environmental consultant, will take place Mondays to Thursdays from 7am – 9pm, and Fridays from 7am – 12 noon. Single lane alternating traffic will be maintained as often as possible. Overnight work on August 22 and September 6 will have a full road closure in effect.

For more information visit chilliwack.com/yarrowculvert.