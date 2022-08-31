Summer 50/50 Draw Supporting Health Care in the Eastern Fraser Valley – Draw Date is September 9

Fraser Valley – Time is running out to be a part of the Summer 50/50 supporting health care in the eastern Fraser Valley. The lucky winner will take home half of this growing jackpot, which is currently over $3,000. September 9, 2022 @ 1pm is the deadline to get your tickets.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

Single tickets are $10, 3 pack is $25 and a 10 pack is $50. Tickets are available only online at fvhcf.rafflenexus.com.

“We are currently raising funds to support the purchase of a Mammography unit for Chilliwack, a CT scanner in Mission, bladder scanner in Hope and a Vocera communication platform for the Emergency Department for Abbotsford,” explained Liz Harris Executive Director FVHCF

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

Chances are 1 in 2,620 (total tickets for sale) to win a prize. Actual odds depend on number of tickets sold. BC Gaming Event Licence #135393