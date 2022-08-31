See What Air Cadets is All About for Youth Ages 12 to 18 -Open House Tuesday September 13

Chilliwack – 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron invites you to see what Air Cadets is all about.

The open house is for youth ages 12 to 18 at the armory 45707 Princess Ave, Chilliwack – Tuesday September 13.

Want a youth program that is both challenging and fun? The sky’s the limit when you join Air Cadets. Experience a national youth program with unique opportunities you’ll find nowhere else. Learn to fly; leadership programs; first aid; public speaking; outdoor fitness and activities; marksmanship; band; drill; marksmanship; archery; and numerous local volunteering opportunities.

Uniforms, equipment, and activities are free of charge throughout the year. The annual assessment cost is $125.

Pre-Register online and be added to their email list https://form.123formbuilder.com/6230929/form