Chris Kloot Will Seek Third Term on Chilliwack City Council

Chilliwack – Chilliwack City Councillor Chris Kloot will seek a Third Term on council in the October 15 municipal elections.

Kloot’s background:

Chair of the Agricultural and Rural Advisory Committee since 2014

Chair of the Design Review Committee since 2016

Director on the Fraser Valley Regional District

Director on the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital Board

Member of the Chilliwack Agricultural Commission

Served on Public Safety Advisory Committee, Affordable Housing & Development Advisory Committee, Chilliwack Fair Board

Was a Member on the Minister of Agriculture’s independent provincial advisory committee on the Revitalization of the Agricultural Land Reserve and Agricultural Land Commission.

Recognized by my peers in the Real Estate Industry with the Realtor of Distinction award 2017

Life long Chilliwack resident, dairy farmer with a small herd of Jersey cows, real estate agent since 2004. Married with 3 sons & a daughter in law.

From his media release:

For the past 8 years I have been privileged to contribute to the leadership of one of the fastest growing cities in Canada. In keeping with the forward momentum we have achieved thus far, I would welcome the opportunity to continue that trend with responsible, careful and fair consideration with respect to how our community continues to move forward. It is in that spirit that I have decided to put my name forward again for city council.

I believe meaningful dialogue has been the greatest cornerstone of our city’s success. It is and will remain a team effort to strive to find the balance in achieving what we all want: a safe thriving city yet maintaining its own unique charm and character.

As we continue to grow, I look forward to continuing to work on many pressing issues including:

protecting farmland and supporting farmers and food processors

creating more opportunities for pedestrian and cycling connectivity which are accessible to all users

ensuring that a wide range of housing opportunities are explored and implemented, recognizing

that housing needs are changing, and aging in place is vital to our citizens’ health and well-being

ensuring our first responders have the tools they need to be the most effective for our growing city

making sure we all do our part to protect a sensitive environment and prepare for changing weather patterns

creating more outdoor recreational opportunities in every corner of our city

continuing to ensure our voices at city hall are heard loud and clear at senior levels of

government for much needed funding and support for the most vulnerable in our community

continued advocacy for long overdue improved transit options and transportation corridors into the Greater Vancouver area We are so blessed to call this place home. I believe I have demonstrated that I have been a responsible councillor who listens. I believe I am a team player and have the experience needed to continue to move Chilliwack forward in a positive way. This city is amazing, not only because of the natural beauty that surrounds us, but also because of each individual who is privileged to call this place home. There’s always more work to do. I’m excited and ready to get to work for another term. Thope I will have your support on October 15.