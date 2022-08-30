The Harrison Festival Society Kicks Off the 2022-2023 Season of the Performing Arts – Saturday September 10 with Author and Broadcaster Grant Lawrence (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society Kicks Off the 2022-2023 Season of the Performing Arts in the Memorial Hall in Harrison Hot Springs Saturday September 10 with Author and Broadcaster Grant Lawrence.

Billed as an evening filled with true stories about outlandish BC coastal characters from past and present. Grant will read from his new #1 bestselling book “Return to Solitude”, his top-rated podcasts, (“Hermit of Desolation Sound”, “Cougar Lady Chronicles” ) and his first bestseller, “Adventures in Solitude.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.harrisonfestival.com.