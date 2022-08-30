Shirley Wilson Seeking Re-Election for 6th Term as Trustee to Abbotsford School Board

Abbotsford – Shirley Wilson will seek 6th Term as Trustee to Abbotsford School Board.

Wilson, with 17 years of elected service, remains committed to education, families, and community. Dedicated to continued advocacy for the best possible opportunities to prepare students for a lifetime of success, she recognizes the value of experience and corporate knowledge necessary for the district over the next four years.

“Families remain top of mind in my own personal decisions,” says Wilson, “Our community support and recognition of parents as primary educators of their children is vital to educational achievement. I remain committed to our children and families in Abbotsford.”

Wilson believes each student’s success is supported by having the right people in the right places whether that be the teacher in the front of the classroom, principal of school, bus driver, custodian, secretary in the school, senior staff at the board office, or trustee at the table. Strategic vision and fiscal accountability are cornerstones for the Abbotsford district, with room to improve.

Wilson has always been known as a strong advocate for families whether through her service in the charitable sector or in her elected school trustee position.

An Abbotsford Senior Secondary graduate, Wilson’s two children also graduated from the Abbotsford School District.

On the passing of her son Jacob in 2021, Wilson created a financial bursary through the Abbotsford Community Foundation with the first award provided to a future music therapist at the WJ Mouat graduation in June 2022.

Elected in 2005, Wilson has served many roles in the community on behalf of the Board of Education, including two years in the role as Chair, and remains personally active in organizations locally, provincially, and nationally.

Wilson’s current commitments and contact:

Five-term elected Board of Education Trustee on Abbotsford Board of Education.

Wilson4trustee@gmail.com

778-548-3995

Abbotsford Board of Education has an operating budget of $240 million dollars, serves 20,000 students, employs 2500+ staff, 47 school sites, and various support sites.