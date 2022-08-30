Patricia Ross, Abbotsford’s Longest Serving City Councillor, Seeking 10th Term in October 15 Election

Abbotsford – Patricia Ross, Abbotsford’s Longest Serving City Councillor, is seeking her 10th Term in the October 15 Election.

There were rumblings that she may go after the vacant Mayor’s Chair but she will stay on Council.

As the longest serving City Councillor in Abbotsford, Patricia will be focusing on sustainability.

From Patricia’s Media Release:

“Caring for the environment, being climate resilient, while ensuring a strong economy and creating a home community that all feel welcome, respected and cared for has always been the way I approach decision making – and always will be. Environment, economy and social issues are not, in fact, in conflict. We cannot be a strong community without attention to all three.”

Patricia Ross has 28 years of leadership experience as a councillor with the City of Abbotsford, is vice chair of Fraser Valley Regional District and President of Lower Mainland Local Government Association. This has provided her with a good knowledge base of issues as well as excellent relationships with municipal, provincial and federal representatives.

Patricia is a Fellow of Leadership for Environment and Development (LEAD) International, a research and training institute committed to fostering leadership in sustainability worldwide. She graduated from the program in 1996 and has gone on to help train subsequent students and speak at forums locally and internationally regarding sustainability. It is this LEAD training that provides her with the knowledge to use forward thinking with balanced decision making skills considering the economic, social and environmental impacts.

Prior to being elected to council, Patricia ran her own successful business providing recycling collection services to businesses and multi-family complexes. She is chair of GroYourBiz Fraser Valley, a mentoring and advisory board for women in business. She is also a published author.

Patricia has been given many awards for her community work, including several from the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, the Paul Harris award from Abbotsford Rotary club, Soroptimist club, Youth Commission, Queens Jubilee Award and named Abbotsford’s Woman of the Year in 2009 from the Business and Professional Women’s club. She has been voted Abbotsford’s favourite politician every year since 2018.

