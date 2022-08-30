Skip to content

NWO Roller Derby Rookie Scrimmage – Sunday September 18

Chilliwack – The NWO-GVRDA Roller Derby Rookie Scrimmage is Sunday September 18.

Spectators are welcome at the Landing Sports Center.

Roller derby is back in the Valley.
Doors @ 4:30
First Whistle @5:00

Facebook information is here.

NWO Roller Girls/Facebook/Aug 2022

