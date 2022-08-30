Chilliwack City Councilor Bud Mercer To Run for Re-Election

Chilliwack – In a soft lunch campaign for re-election, Chilliwck City Councilor Bud Mercer will run for another ter,

First elected in 2018 on a get tough on crime campaign, the former police officer has been very involved with his duties. Mercer placed third in the 2018 vote.

Municipal elections are October 15.

From his Facebook page: Re-Elect Bud Mercer for City council. There is more work to be done! In 2018 you trusted me with your vote to serve as a Councillor for the City of Chilliwack. With your trust and if re-elected to council, my work and commitment will continue.

Former Chilliwack Mayor and now chillTV commentator and host Clint Hames stated: Thanks for all you’ve done! Happy to continue my support!

