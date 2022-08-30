Cascades Men’s Volleyball Adds Max Paddock to 2022-2023 Roster

Fraser Valley (Jordie Arthur) – It is an unconventional path, but Max Paddock will see his sporting career continue as a member of the University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball team.



“We are thrilled to bring in an athlete at the level of Max Paddock” explained UFV head coach Nathan Bennett, “he will add athleticism, a relentless work ethic, and some great volleyball pedigree.”



The talented athlete has been away from volleyball for a few years to play hockey with the WHL’s Regina Pats and Prince Albert Raiders, before spending last season with the Acadia University Axemen.

“We want to bring in athletes that will be a great teammate and add to our culture. Max does that in spades. We look forward to seeing Max compete on the floor for the Cascades.”



The move to volleyball will see the former goaltender minding a different sort of net on the court with Bennett’s squad.



“I grew up playing a bunch of sports, but volleyball and hockey were my two strongest” explained Paddock, “ Unfortunately they coincide at the same time, so when I was playing in the WHL I couldn’t do both and I had to drop volleyball in my grade 12 year.”



Paddock does have a history with the game and a connection to the team, as he has previously played with Cascades libero Reece Wilson in high school. During that time, they collected a AAA varsity volleyball provincial championship in 2016.



“Knowing Reece beforehand definitely made it easier” noted Paddock, “getting to know the guys has been great so far and it feels great to be out here.”



“I’ve been playing hockey competitively and it hasn’t been the same for the past year. I haven’t had that drive but getting back into volleyball has been rejuvenating. This team environment is where I want to be, so I want to do what I can to help the guys out. “