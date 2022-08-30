CAPTURED – Vancouver Police Issued Canada Wide Warrant for High-Risk Sex Offender John Frederick Field

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – AUGUST 30 UPDATE – from VPD – John Frederick Field, wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to his halfway house on August 26, was arrested early this morning by the Surrey RCMP.

AUGUST 27 ORIGINAL STORY – Vancouver Police Issue Canada Wide Warrant for High-Risk Sex Offender John Frederick Field. This after walking away from his halfway house just hours after being released from custody on Thursday.

From VPD:

Vancouver Police are searching for a high-risk sex offender now wanted Canada-wide after walking away from his halfway house just hours after being released from custody on Thursday.

John Frederick Field, 60, received statutory release from Kent institution in Agassiz on Thursday, but left his Vancouver halfway house around 7:30 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

His current whereabouts are unknown, and he is considered a significant risk to the public.

Field, who is now wanted Canada wide, is serving a sentence for sexual assault, break and enter, robbery, and theft. He has a history of committing violent offences while under the influence of drugs.

Anyone who sees Field or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.