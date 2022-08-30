Body of Missing 40 Year Old Fisherman Found in Fraser River

Kent/Agassiz/Kilby – AUGUST 30 UPDATE – Shortly after 4PM on Monday, August 29, Chilliwack RCMP were notified of the discovery of a man’s body in the Fraser River near Teathquathill Road in Chilliwack.

Police have confirmed that this is the 40 year old fisherman who was reported missing after a boat capsized in the river on August 7th. The man’s family has been notified and would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many community members and first responders who participated in search efforts. They ask for privacy now as they grieve.

Neither the RCMP nor BC Coroners Service have any more information available to share at this time.

AUGUST 9 ORIGINAL STORY – Early Sunday morning ( 1:45 AM on Sunday, August 7), Agassiz RCMP received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

Agassiz RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (SAR) immediately mobilized search efforts. They were quickly joined by Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Mission Search and Rescue as well as aerial support. Extensive air, water and land search efforts continued for the next two days.

40 year old, Dustin Williams of Chehalis has not been located. The capsized boat has been located and recovered by Mission SAR.

Dustin Williams is described as:• Indigenous male

• 5 ft 8 in tall (172 cm)

• 180 pounds (81 kgs)

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

Dustin was wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.