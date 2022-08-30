Abbotsford Police Investigating Meth Lab on Hemlock Street – Charges Pending

Abbotsford – On the eve of International Overdose Day, the irony was not lost.

In early August, AbbyPD Patrol Officers began a drug trafficking investigation into a residence within the 2300 block of Hemlock Street.

As the file evolved, the AbbyPD Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) began to assist.

On August 23, 2022, a CDSA search warrant was granted for the residence. Members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) along with Patrol and DEU officers executed the warrant.

During the search of the residence, a Methamphetamine production lab was located inside.

As a result, the RCMP’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team was called in to assist.

Upon searching the residence, 3 kilograms of Opioids and 7.4 kilograms of Methamphetamine were seized from within the residence.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is in its early stages, with drug trafficking & production charges forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD file 2022-33704