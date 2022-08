Chilliwack – Chilliwack Impact Fastpitch Rep Tryouts for Supermite. Girls Born 2012-2013 are welcome to come out and tryout for the team.

Tryouts are being held over TWO days at Townshend Park

September 11th from 9am-12pm



September 17th from 9am-12pm

at Townsend Park Diamond 3

Please arrive early for time to have your daughter registered with a bib number before tryouts starts.

Players will need glove, cleats, infielders mask, batting helmet and water.

Facebook information is here.