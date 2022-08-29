Chilliwack Fire Working Sunday Fire on Oliver Crescent, Monday Morning on Corbold – Both Under Investigation

Chilliwack – Two fires from the past 24 hours:

On Sunday August 28( 2:30PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire in the 45000 block of Oliver Crescent.

Over 30 Firefighters responded from Halls1, 3, 4and 6and upon arriving on scene, observed heavy, black smoke and flame coming from an attached garage. While the home did suffer fire, smoke and water damage, the quick action of fire crews prevented further damage from occurring. No one was hurt and the cause in under investigation.

Early Monday Morning (August 29 @6:50AM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported house fire in the 9500 block of Corbould Street.

Crews found a trailer adjacent to the house on fire, with flames quickly spreading into the attic of the older, two-storey home.

The trailer was completely consumed by the fire and the house received fire, smoke and water damage.All occupants and their pets were able to safely exit the home. The Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) team responded to the scene to support the displaced occupants with immediate unmet needs.This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.

Again no one was hurt.