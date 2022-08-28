So You Want To Be A Chillliwack School Trustee? Orientation Session for Candidates – Thursday September 1

Chilliwack – So You Want To Be A Chillliwack School Trustee?

You want to run in the October 15 Municipal Election?

It’s not that simple, and yes, you have to go to class.

The Chilliwack Trustee Candidate Information Session is being held at the school district office on Thursday, September 1 at 5:00pm to 6:00pm.

From Trustee Willow Reichelt: I often get asked what exactly trustees do. It’s really important for trustees to understand what is and is not our job.

A TRUSTEE’S JOB:

Approve the district budget

Approve the district Strategic Plan

Set policy

Hire and oversee the Superintendent

Advocate on behalf of the district to the Ministry of Education

Sit on committees to hear feedback from partner groups

Attend school and district functions

Support board decisions and communicate them to the public

Live and communicate the district values

Hear appeals

NOT A TRUSTEE’S JOB

Writing curriculum (this is set provincially)

Selecting resources (this is the educator’s job)

Determining school budgets (this is the principal’s job)

Hiring, firing or disciplining staff (this is the job of HR, administrators and the Superintendent)

Disciplining students (this is the principal’s job)

Speaking out against board decisions after they are made (after healthy debate, trustees should accept the will of the board)

Making comments contrary to the Human Rights Code (should be obvious but sadly needs to be said)

More information below: