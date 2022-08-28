Skip to content

So You Want To Be A Chillliwack School Trustee? Orientation Session for Candidates – Thursday September 1

  1. Home
  2. Legal
  3. Politics
  4. So You Want To Be A Chillliwack School Trustee? Orientation Session for Candidates – Thursday September 1

Chilliwack – So You Want To Be A Chillliwack School Trustee?

You want to run in the October 15 Municipal Election?

It’s not that simple, and yes, you have to go to class.

The Chilliwack Trustee Candidate Information Session is being held at the school district office on Thursday, September 1 at 5:00pm to 6:00pm.

From Trustee Willow Reichelt: I often get asked what exactly trustees do. It’s really important for trustees to understand what is and is not our job.

A TRUSTEE’S JOB:

▪️Approve the district budget

▪️Approve the district Strategic Plan

▪️Set policy

▪️Hire and oversee the Superintendent

▪️Advocate on behalf of the district to the Ministry of Education

▪️Sit on committees to hear feedback from partner groups

▪️Attend school and district functions

▪️Support board decisions and communicate them to the public

▪️Live and communicate the district values

▪️Hear appeals

NOT A TRUSTEE’S JOB

▪️Writing curriculum (this is set provincially)

▪️Selecting resources (this is the educator’s job)

▪️Determining school budgets (this is the principal’s job)

▪️Hiring, firing or disciplining staff (this is the job of HR, administrators and the Superintendent)

▪️Disciplining students (this is the principal’s job)

▪️Speaking out against board decisions after they are made (after healthy debate, trustees should accept the will of the board)

▪️Making comments contrary to the Human Rights Code (should be obvious but sadly needs to be said)

More information below:

Chilliwack School District

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts