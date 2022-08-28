International Overdose Awareness Day, Wednesday August 31

Fraser Valley – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday August 3.

It is a time to remember lives lost to the drug poisoning health emergency. It is also a time to work together for change.

A number of communities will be holding events and vigils to bring awareness.

CHILLIWACK

Chilliwack Community Action Team will be supporting Shxwha:y Village at Shxwha:y Community Hall this year as they host their 2nd annual International Overdose Awareness Day, bring your family out for some harm reduction education, games, food, peer support.

Facebook page is here.

MISSION

The Mission Overdose Community Action Team MOCAT is hosting a community arts dialogue & Mission. You are invited to join in: http://ow.ly/iALx50KsB2b