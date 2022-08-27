New Scoreboard Up at Sardis Secondary Football Field In Honour of BC Lions and Sardis Falcon Alumi Rick Klassen

Sardis – The new scoreboard is now up at Sardis Secondary Football Field in Honour of BC Lions and Sardis Falcon Alumi Rick Klassen.

In January 2021, it was announced that Former BC Lions and Sardis Falcons football great Rick Klassen, would be immortalized at his high school home turf.

Klassen’s name would grace the field.

The original FVN 2021 story is here.

The actual name change took effect in the fall of 2021.

Now in the summer of 2022, the scoreboard is up and operational.

From Sardis Falcons Football – A huge thank you to the Falcon Alumni Committee and Sardis Secondary for this amazing addition to Rick Klassen Field just in time for the start of the season!

From Wikipedia:

Richard Danny “Rick” Klassen died of cancer in 2016. He was a defensive lineman who played in the Canadian Football League for the BC Lions from 1981–1987, 1989–1990 and Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1988.

In 2003, Klassen was voted a member of the B.C. Lions All-Time Dream Team, at defensive tackle, as part of the team’s 50th season anniversary celebration. On July 19, 2007, he was inducted onto B.C. Lions Wall of Fame at BC Place Stadium as a part of the 1985 Grey Cup championship team.

Rick Klassen died peacefully in Maple Ridge Hospice on December 10, 2016 at the age of 57 after a lengthy battle with cancer.