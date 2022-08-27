Busy Friday for Kent Harrison Search and Rescue as Winds Surprised Boaters, Injured Hiker

Kent/Harrison – It was a busy Friday for Kent Harrison Search and Rescue as winds surprised boaters and they rescued an injured hiker.

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue responded to two calls back to back Friday, the first was further up the lake where a group from a campground enjoying a float had become caught in high winds and rough water and unable to get to shore, the Spirit of Harrison was launched and soon located them, with thanks to some local kayakers who aided in the rescue.

The second was an injured hiker on the Sandy Cove trail and the Spirit was able to transport crews and equipment to the beach where crews located and packaged the subject, the Spirit then returned to hand over to waiting Ambulance crew.