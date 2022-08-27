Fraser Valley – The 2022 BC Cancer Foundation Tour de Cure in the Fraser Valley raised $6.3M.

The 2021 event was virtual, with participants taking whichever route they choose in local communities all across the province, including in Abbotsford.

The Tour de Cure helps power cancer research across the province, benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation which is the fundraising partner of BC Cancer.

2022 was back line on the streets and roads of the Fraser Valley.

Organizer Wayne Oberst told FVN:

Another Tour de Cure is in the books. This year the group raised over $6.3 million which will go pretty far considering they have cut the overhead to produce the ride way down.

There are some people I want to thank for participating in this event and making it happen. First of all my riding teammates, Nieves Sierra,, Scott Dunnet, Terry Senft, Glen Shkurhan, and all the way from Germany our daughter from completely different parents Karola Bischof. You guys all did great!!!

Then there are our teammate volunteers who stepped up in the 11th hour when the ride put out a call for assistance.

Cory Carruthers, Aimee Hyde, Pete Goudswaard, Steve Loeppky, Jon Hoogerdyk, and my love Lory Senft Oberst. Without you guys all doing what you did they couldn’t have pulled this thing off. Thanks for keeping us all safe.

And finally to our sponsors:

Urban Systems

The Kure Cannabis Society

Can-Tech Telecom

Kinetic Signs and Awnings Ltd

Elements Casino

You guys truly keep the wheels turning on this thing.￼

Next year is going to be a full two day ride again and we are going to kick this thing back into high gear.